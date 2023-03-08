SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) — A roadway that was shut down after a Norfolk Southern train derailed has finally reopened.

A release says the stretch of roadway on OH-41 between the Clark County Fairgrounds and Gateway Blvd. has reopened to the public. Even though the street is open, there are lane closures present and are to be expected for people traveling in the derailment area in Springfield.

The two center lanes in the four-lane roadway have reopened to traffic, but officials ask commuters to travel slow and with caution. Officials will be cleaning up the rest of the cars that derailed over the next couple of weeks.

On the afternoon of Saturday, March 4, a Norfolk Southern train derailed in Springfield.

The Clark County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) is working to determine the cost for the recovery process for agencies and organizations that were affected. Norfolk Southern says the investigation into the Springfield derailment will take anywhere from 6 to 9 months to complete.