DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A Springfield man is dead following a morning crash on Friday.

The Springfield Post of Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSP) says in a release authorities were called to the scene of a single-vehicle crash in Moorefield Township around 8:43 a.m. on Friday, Jan 20. The crash happened on State Route 72, near mile post 12 in Clark County.

Police say 63-year-old Paul Rife, of Springfield, drove off of the right side of State Route 72, hitting a tree and utility pole, the release says.

Rife was taken to Kettering Health in life-threatening condition, where he died from his injuries on Saturday morning.

Authorities do not believe alcohol is a factor in the crash, but the crash remains under investigation by OSP.