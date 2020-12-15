Springfield Regional Medical Center to receive COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday morning

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – The Springfield Regional Medical Center will receive one of the first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday morning.
Mercy Health – Springfield leadership and Governor Mike DeWine will be on site to welcome the vaccine’s arrival.
The hospital said it is expecting to give all of the initial vaccines over the next five days, with the first one to be administered as early as Tuesday morning.
According to the Ohio Department of Health, 10 sites were chosen in Ohio to receive shipments of the COVID-19 vaccine. Sites were chosen because they had ultra-cold storage to hold the vaccine and the ability to quickly administer it to people.
