Springfield Regional Medical Center to be one of the first in Ohio to receive COVID-19 vaccine

Local News

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Springfield Regional Medical Center is one of ten locations in Ohio that will be first to receive the COVID-19 vaccine when it becomes available.

According to the Ohio Department, 10 sites were chosen in Ohio to receive shipments of the COVID-19 vaccine. Sites were chosen because they had ultra-cold storage to hold the vaccine and the ability to quickly administer it to people.

It is unclear exactly when the locations will begin receiving the shipments. Gov. Mike DeWine said in a press conference on Wednesday that Ohio could receive a vaccine as soon as December.

People who are most at risk, health care workers and first responders will be one of the first to receive the vaccine.

For more information, visit www.coronavirus.ohio.gov.

