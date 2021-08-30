Springfield Regional Medical Center receives American Heart Association awards

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – Mercy Health – Springfield Regional Medical Center received three American Heart Association Achievement Awards.

According to a release, the awards are for implementing quality improvement measures that ensure cardiovascular patients receive efficient and coordinated care.

Mercy Health said it participates in the AMA’s “Get With The Guidelines” programs, which help reduce barriers to prompt treatment for cardiovascular events. As a participant in the programs, the hospital applied for the award recognition by demonstrating how it has committed to improving quality care for patients.

“Springfield Regional Medical Center is honored to be recognized by the American Heart Association for our dedication to helping our patients have the best possible chance of survival and recovery after cardiovascular events,” said Adam Groshans, market president, Mercy Health – Springfield. “The Mission of Get with the Guidelines programs help put proven knowledge and guidelines to work on a daily basis to improve outcomes for cardiovascular patients.”

Springfield Regional Medical Center received the following Achievement Awards:

  • Get With the Guidelines – Stroke: Silver Plus
  • Get With the Guidelines – Heart Failure: Gold Plus
  • Get With the Guidelines – Adult Resuscitation: Silver

“We are pleased to recognize Mercy Health – Springfield Regional Medical Center for their commitment to cardiovascular care,” said Lee H. Schwamm, M.D., national chairperson of the American Heart Association’s Quality Oversight Committee and Executive Vice Chair of Neurology, Director of Acute Stroke Services, Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston, Massachusetts. “Research has shown that hospitals adhering to clinical measures through the American Heart Association’s quality improvement programs often see fewer readmissions and lower mortality rates.”

