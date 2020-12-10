Springfield Regional Medical Center prepared to administer vaccine following FDA, Pfizer meeting

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – According to infectious disease specialist Dr. Zack Jenkins, Thursday’s meeting between Pfizer and the FDA’s vaccine advisory panel doesn’t mean the vaccine is officially approved, yet. However, the country is still one step closer to seeing approval for the first COVID-19 Vaccine.

“The FDA, generally speaking, goes with their advisory panels’ [recommendation]; but, they do still have the ability to alter or disagree with the components of that [recommendation],” said Dr. Jenkins with Cedarville University.

One of the highest priorities for these vaccine experts is transparency so they can build public trust.

“What people really want as these first individuals start receiving a vaccine is…any side effects or challenges associated with the vaccine really communicated dynamically,” explained Dr. Jenkins.

This means many people will be watching Springfield closely. Springfield Regional Medical Center is where more than 900 doses will go when the green light is given. At-risk healthcare workers are first in line for the vaccine, yet others say they’re already eager to take a vaccine.

“I think [the companies] did their due diligence to get something out their for the public. They’re not going to put something out there that’s not going to work,” said Springfield resident, Ryan.

As thousands continue to be infected and die from COVID-19 every day nationwide, Dr. Jenkins expects the rollout process will come quickly after approval. But he also believes the work won’t stop there.

“[A]level of transparency helps to build a lot of confidence and a lot of trust overall,” said Dr. Jenkins. “I think we need to start doing that as early as next week if we do start administering it.”