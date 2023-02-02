DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The city of Springfield is raising compensation for police officers to encourage both recruitment and retention rates.

According to a release by the city of Springfield, new officers will begin at $30.58 an hour, nearly $5 more than the previous pay of $25.76. Top pay for officers has been raised from $34.39 to $38.30, adding about $4 an hour.

The city will continue to raise these pay rates at a 3.5 percent rate over the next three years, City Manager Bryan Heck said.

“At the end of that three-year term, our top pay for police officers will be $41.02 per hour,

which is $85,327 annually,” said Heck. “Combined with our excellent benefits package

and retirement plan, these new rates should help us recruit and retain officers in what

has become an incredibly tight and competitive market.”

Springfield is looking to hire more officers under the new rate. According to the release, the city will accept applications for police officers through February 8. To learn more about the position, or to view application materials, click here.