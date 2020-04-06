Springfield public transport takes new sanitation, safety steps

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – Springfield City Area Transit (SCAT) announced in a press release that it has added additional sanitation and safety measures in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak.
“We continue to take the extra steps necessary to keep drivers and riders as safe as possible,” said Logan Cobbs, Assistant to the City Manager, City of Springfield.
Cobbs added that SCAT wants to ensure the people who rely on public transportation will still have the access they need in the safest conditions possible.
SCAT also announced additional modifications to its operating procedures following the advise and recommendations of public health officials.
Additional safety measures include:
- Some seats have been blocked off to ensure that riders remain 6 feet apart from one another
- A maximum number of people are permitted to ride due to the social distancing measure; if busses are at capacity, riders may wait for the next bus Safety measures already in place:
- All transit vehicles are equipped with gloves, sanitary wipes and hand sanitizer
- The interior of transit vehicles are cleaned thoroughly each day
- Stops at Market Square are thoroughly cleaned twice daily
- During boarding, drivers are instructing riders to seat themselves in safe distance from one another
