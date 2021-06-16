Springfield public officials to discuss incident involving shooting victim struck by police cruiser

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – Public officials will hold a press conference Wednesday after a shooting victim died after being hit by a police cruiser.

The Springfield Police Division said that Eric Eugene Cole was involved in a shooting incident around 11:22 p.m. on June 13. Officers were sent to a residence at South Center Boulevard after calls came in reporting gunshots.

The first police cruiser to arrive on the scene struck Cole, who was lying in the street suffering from a gunshot wound to the arm. Cole was taken to the Springfield Regional Medical Center, later being flown via CareFlight to Miami Valley Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

