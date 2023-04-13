DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – To celebrate the success of a Read-a-Thon fundraiser, this local elementary school principal spent the night camping – on the school roof.

Principal Kyle Phelps works for Shawnee Elementary School in Springfield, and his students recently raised $10,000 through a PTO Read-A-Thon fundraiser. This three-week event included more than 400 students who spent more than 51,000 minutes reading, according to a facebook post by Clark Shawnee Schools.

To mark their achievement, Phelps set up a tent and spent the night on the roof of the elementary school.

( Photo by Clark-Shawnee local schools)

( Photo by Clark-Shawnee local schools)

( Photo by Clark-Shawnee local schools)

Photos from the next morning show Phelps enjoying the view and a colorful sunrise from the top of the building.

( Photo by Clark-Shawnee local schools)

( Photo by Clark-Shawnee local schools)

( Photo by Clark-Shawnee local schools)

For more information on Clark-Shawnee local schools, visit the district website here.