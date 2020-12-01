Springfield police urge residents to not leave vehicles running attended due to car thefts

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – Springfield police are urging people on Tuesday to not leave running vehicles unattended due to an increase in car thefts.

Sgt. Dan Harris, Springfield Police Division, said police have seen as many as four cars stolen in one day in the past week.

“At this time of year as the weather gets colder, people tend to warm their cars up in front of their home or leave the motor running while the driver goes into a gas station or use an ATM,” said Harris. “The problem is that others take advantage of the opportunity to steal cars.”

Harris said drivers should not leave their car running unattended, leave the keys in the vehicle or fail to lock the vehicle when it’s parked.

To report a non-emergency vehicle theft, call SPD at (937) 324-7685.

