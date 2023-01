Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) — Authorities responded to the scene of a standoff in Springfield.

According to the Springfield Police Department, Springfield Police and SWAT are on the scene of a standoff in the 300 block of McCreight Avenue in Springfield.

Police have shut down McCreight Avenue between Limestone Street and Rodgers Drive. According to authorities, Lagonda Elementary School is under lockdown because of its proximity to the standoff.

Our 2 NEWS crew is headed to the scene.