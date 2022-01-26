SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – The Springfield Police Department is asking people for help finding the suspect in a hit-and-run crash on January 6.

According to the City of Springfield, a newer-looking white SUV ran a stop sign on Gable Street, crashing into a car traveling west on Kenton Street.

The impact spun the victim’s car around until it faced north, the city said.

The victim has provided video from their dashcam and a pre-crash photo of the suspect’s vehicle which can be seen on Facebook here.

If you have any information on this incident, the city of Springfield asks that you call Officer Wendy Kibler at 937-324-7717 and select option two from the automated voicemail menu.