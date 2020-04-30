Springfield police see increase in trailer, ATV thefts

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – Investigators with the Springfield Police Division are urging caution and asking the public’s help following an increase in utility trailer and ATV thefts in the area.

SPD said in a release Thursday more than a dozen thefts of utility trailers and ATVs across the city have been reported in the last two weeks.

“The public should take extra precautions in securing their property,” said Sgt. Dan Harris, Springfield Police Division. “Devices such as tongue locks and cable locks can be effective in securing utility trailers so they can’t be hooked up and towed away.”

If those locks are unavailable, owners may try parking another vehicle in front of their utility trailer to deter theft, said Harris. Utility trailer owners might also place a conspicuous marking on their property that will make it easier to identify and locate in case of theft.

“Trailers are difficult to identify at a glance and often don’t have serial numbers,” said Harris.

Police said ATVs can be secured with a wheel lock or stored indoors to deter theft, he said. Owners of utility trailers and ATVs are strongly advised to take photographs of their property so the images could be used to locate them in the event of a theft, said Harris.

Anyone with information about thefts is asked to contact Harris at 937-324-7716.