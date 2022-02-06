SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – Springfield Police reported that a man was found on a roadway in Springfield on Saturday night.

According to Sgt. Cantrell from Springfield Police Dispatch, police found a man lying in the roadway at Linden Avenue and East Grand Avenue around 10 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 5.

Sgt. Cantrell did confirm that the man died, however, there was no information on the manner of the man’s death.

This incident remains under investigation by Springfield Police.

2 NEWS is working to learn more and will update this story when more information is available.