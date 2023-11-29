SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) — During a press conference Wednesday afternoon, Springfield police confirmed the arrest of a person in relation to a Thanksgiving bar shooting.

Springfield police have identified the suspect as Sean Baron Wallis, 38, of Columbus.

Shyheim Gibson died last Thursday after multiple shots were fired in the crowded Club Hollywood Bar on East Pleasant Street.

Police say it was a targeted act, alleging Wallis and the victim had a prior history with each other.

Wallis was arrested in Reynoldsburg, just outside of Columbus, and charged with Felonious Assault and Aggravated Murder. Police say they were able to identify Wallis early on in the investigation, obtaining warrants the day after the shooting.

Upon arrest, police obtained a warrant to search the residence that Wallis was found in. The evidence they find may lead to additional charges.

Additionally during the press conference, officials confirmed that Wallis was not responsible for the fire that broke out at the same bar just days later.