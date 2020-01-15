Springfield Police looking for suspect in car break-ins and theft

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – Springfield Police are looking for a male suspect who they believe broke into a vehicle and stole several items, according to the department.

The incident happened between 6:30 pm and 8:30 pm when a thief broke into a car in the parking lot of Planet Fitness in the 1500 block of N. Bechtle Ave. in Springfield. The suspect allegedly took a wallet, cash, and several credit cards. One of the credit cards was then used illegally.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Det. Shane Davis at 937-328-3459.

