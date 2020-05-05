Live Now
Man wanted for deadly Springfield shooting taken into custody

CLARK COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A man wanted on a murder charge in connection with a deadly shooting in Springfield on Sunday is now in custody.

27-year-old Tyler Fullen was found shot in the 1200 block of South Center Street Sunday evening and a warrant for Jashon Robinson’s arrest was issued on Tuesday.

Robinson is being held in the Clark County Jail.

