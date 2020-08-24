Springfield Police investigating shooting on East Euclid Avenue

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) — Springfield Police responded to calls of shots fired on East Euclid Avenue and Clifton Avenue Monday morning.

Officers arrived after 8:30 a.m. to find a man who was shot. The victim was taken to Springfield Regional, his condition is unknown at this time.

This incident is still under investigation. Authorities do not have a suspect at this time.

WDTN.com will update this story if more information is made available.