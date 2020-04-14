Breaking News
Springfield Police investigating report of shooting involving juvenile
Armed Robbery, Shooting Generic_172225

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – Police in Springfield responded to reports of a shooting involving a juvenile on Tuesday afternoon.

Springfield Police dispatch tells 2 NEWS officers responded to a residence in the 1800 block of Clay Street around 12:30 p.m.

Officials could not immediately confirm the juvenile’s age or the extent of their injuries.

