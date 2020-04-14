Springfield Police investigating report of shooting involving juvenile

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – Police in Springfield responded to reports of a shooting involving a juvenile on Tuesday afternoon.
Springfield Police dispatch tells 2 NEWS officers responded to a residence in the 1800 block of Clay Street around 12:30 p.m.
Officials could not immediately confirm the juvenile’s age or the extent of their injuries.
2 NEWS is on the way and working to learn more about this developing story.
