SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) — The Springfield Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting.

Police found Michael Minter shot on South York Street just before midnight. When police arrived, they found Minter had been shot several times. He was taken to the hospital where he died.

Springfield police says officers regularly patrol this area, but they are wanting the public to know that their help is needed in the case.

Springfield police is planning to continue the initiatives which helps address gun violence at its earliest stages.

“So, we’ve had several initiatives before, especially in the city schools,” Springfield Police Sergeant James Byron said. “We’re hoping to partner with them again to try and push anti-gun violence. We’ve had a extreme increase in gun related violence throughout the city over the last couple of years.”

At this time, Springfield police do not have anyone in custody related to the incident.

Police are asking for the public’s help to identify anyone related to the case. If you have any information about the shooting, you are asked to call Springfield police at 937-324-7680. You have the ability to remain anonymous.

The department follows up on all tips, including anonymous tips.