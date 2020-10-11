SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – A man is in the hospital after being shot at an apartment complex in Springfield.
Springfield Police say the shooting happened just before 4 a.m. at the Ronez Manor Apartments on the 1900 block of Hatcher Drive. The victim was taken to a local hospital and their condition is unknown at this time. Detectives are working to identify a suspect.
2 NEWS is working to learn more about this developing story and will provide updates as they become available.
Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- Springfield Police investigate shooting at apartment complex
- Police investigate homicide outside bar in Middletown
- Warped Wing closes after employee tests positive for coronavirus
- Kettering Police Department make plans to get body cameras
- A few showers today, not a complete washout