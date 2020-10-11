Springfield Police investigate shooting at apartment complex

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – A man is in the hospital after being shot at an apartment complex in Springfield.

Springfield Police say the shooting happened just before 4 a.m. at the Ronez Manor Apartments on the 1900 block of Hatcher Drive. The victim was taken to a local hospital and their condition is unknown at this time. Detectives are working to identify a suspect.

