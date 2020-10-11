Springfield Police investigate shooting at apartment complex

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
11-22 springfield police_281797

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – A man is in the hospital after being shot at an apartment complex in Springfield.

Springfield Police say the shooting happened just before 4 a.m. at the Ronez Manor Apartments on the 1900 block of Hatcher Drive. The victim was taken to a local hospital and their condition is unknown at this time. Detectives are working to identify a suspect.

2 NEWS is working to learn more about this developing story and will provide updates as they become available.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS