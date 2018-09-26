Missing Springfield 20-year-old found safe
SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – A Springfield man reported missing last week has been found safe in Warren County.
Springfield Police had been searching for the 20-year-old man who has been missing since Thursday, September 20.
Cameron Lee Wells' father said his son has medical issues and refused to take his medication.
Cameron and his father last spoke on September 5.
Wells was found in Warren County and appeared to be healthy and safe. Police said Wednesday, September 26 Wells chose to stay in Warren County.
No other details were available.
More Stories
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Man to be sentenced in hazing death of Penn State fraternity pledge
- Updated Coroner called to scene of possible train strike in Fairborn
- Downtown Dayton hotel evacuated after fire call
- Man hit by car in Harrison Township, suffers serious injuries
Trending Stories
Latest News - Local
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Two people displaced after Dayton apartment fire
Authorities say the fire started in the kitchen of an apartment on Pawtucket Street, near W. Third Street around 12:30 a.m. Thursday.Read More »
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Coroner called to scene of possible train strike in Fairborn
Authorities confirm several crews are at the scene, including Fairborn Police and the Greene County Sheriff's Office.Read More »
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Downtown Dayton hotel evacuated after fire call
Firefighters responded to reports of a fire at the Crowne Plaza Hotel on E. Fifth Street just before 4 a.m. Thursday.Read More »
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Man hit by car in Harrison Township, suffers serious injuries
It happened just after 9:30 p.m. Wednesday on Salem Avenue, near Wheeler Avenue.Read More »
-
Store clerk helps elderly couple avoid scam
Police say an elderly couple avoided being scammed out of thousands of dollars, thanks to a Dollar General store clerk.Read More »