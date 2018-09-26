Local News

Missing Springfield 20-year-old found safe

Posted: Sep 24, 2018 04:14 PM EDT

Updated: Sep 26, 2018 09:16 AM EDT

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – A Springfield man reported missing last week has been found safe in Warren County.

Springfield Police had been searching for the 20-year-old man who has been missing since Thursday, September 20.

Cameron Lee Wells' father said his son has medical issues and refused to take his medication.

Cameron and his father last spoke on September 5.

Wells was found in Warren County and appeared to be healthy and safe. Police said Wednesday, September 26 Wells chose to stay in Warren County.

No other details were available.

