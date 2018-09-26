Missing Springfield 20-year-old found safe Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Photo: Springfield Police Division [ + - ] Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Photo: Springfield Police Division [ + - ]

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – A Springfield man reported missing last week has been found safe in Warren County.

Springfield Police had been searching for the 20-year-old man who has been missing since Thursday, September 20.

Cameron Lee Wells' father said his son has medical issues and refused to take his medication.

Cameron and his father last spoke on September 5.

Wells was found in Warren County and appeared to be healthy and safe. Police said Wednesday, September 26 Wells chose to stay in Warren County.

No other details were available.