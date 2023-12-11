SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) — The Springfield Police Division received funding for the upcoming year to help boost its initiatives.

On Monday, Dec. 11, Springfield police were awarded a federal traffic grant to increase enforcement in key areas of concern.

The division was awarded $51,841.80 in federal traffic safety funding from the Ohio Department of Public Safety’s Ohio Traffic Safety Office for the 2024 federal fiscal year.

The department identified impaired driving and improper seatbelt usage as areas of concern. This grant will fund the increase of police presence and enforcement for these incidents.