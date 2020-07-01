Springfield passes resolution ‘supporting and approving’ use of face coverings

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – The City of Springfield approved an ordinance supporting the use of face coverings in public areas. The decision, which also addresses social distancing, was approved in a commission meeting Tuesday afternoon. The resolution does not require residents or visitors of Springfield to use a mask or practice social distancing, but the city’s board of commissioners is “supporting and approving the use of face coverings and six (6) feet of social distancing to all members of the public to reduce and prevent the transmission of COVID-19.”

2 NEWS asked Springfield residents how they felt about the new resolution. Trey Harper said he thinks the need to use a mask depends on the situation. “In high populated areas like maybe in here (downtown) you could probably wear one, but if you’re like, in and out, outside, in your car, you don’t really need to wear one.”

He says at his job, where he frequently interacts with people, he always wears a mask.

City resident Pat Cain also said she doesn’t have a problem wearing a face covering, and always does when she enters a building. She said she doesn’t wear one outside but thinks it would help if people complied with the new resolution. Cain explained, “I firmly believe that we’re all in this together and if we don’t start doing what we’re asked to do, whether it’s recommended and not required, I’m afraid that we’re going to end up like Texas and Florida.

Other residents had similar views, saying they would wear a mask while in large crowds. One young resident agreed, but said generally, it should be up to each individual.

Joe Covac said, “I’m not a big fan of it because it’s hard to breathe and it’s hot out now.” He says wearing masks should be a personal preference but still wears at his job, where he works with food.

The mayor and city manager were not available for comment on the topic.

Read the full resolution here: