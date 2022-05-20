DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A Miami Valley actor was offered a role that he couldn’t refuse in the latest Paramount+ mini series “The Offer.”

The highly anticipated Paramount+ mini-series “The Offer” premiered on Thursday, April 28 for all of the audience members who fell in love with what’s considered the greatest film ever made: “The Godfather.”

Set in the 1970s, the show follows Oscar-winning producer Albert Ruddy‘s “never-before-revealed experiences of making The Godfather,” according to IMDB.

Marlon Brando was filming in October 1972 for Francis Ford Coppola’s film “The Godfather”. – Paramount film is already the box office champion of all time, smashing the record for “Gone with the Wind” (Photo by – / AFP) (Photo by -/AFP via Getty Images)

The incredible ensemble was brought together piece by piece with each episode and was topped off with Springfield native Justin Chambers’s portrayal of acting legend Marlon Brando in episode four, “The Right Shade of Yellow.”

“From the moment Justin Chambers went and sat down as Marlon Brando, he just rocked it out,” Showrunner Nikki Toscano said.

In his first appearance as Brando, Chambers recreated director Francis Ford Coppola‘s first interaction with the talented actor while casting the role of “Don Vito Corleone” for the 1970 film adaption of the best selling book “The Godfather,” by author Mario Puzo.

“(Brando) takes off his coat, he puts up his ponytail, and I’m filming him. He starts putting shoe polish on his hair and he says ‘you know in the book he gets shot in the throat, so I think he should talk like this.'” Coppola said in a 2001 interview on Inside the Actors Studio. “He then takes some tissue paper and says, ‘he should look like a bulldog,’ he puts it in and I’m amazed of this transformation.”

Chambers wanted to honor the actor, but also the character of “Don Corleone,” in his portal of Brando, according to Director Adam Arkin.

And his breathtaking performance only gets better with each episode.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 20: Zack Schor, Justin Chambers, Eric Balfour, Matthew Goode, Patrick Gallo, Nora Arnezeder, Miles Teller, Colin Hanks, Burn Gorman, Michael Gandolfini, Anthony Ippolito and Giovanni Ribisi attends the premiere for the Paramount+ new series “The Offer” at Paramount Studios on April 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Chambers is well known for his role as Dr. Alex Karev in “Grey’s Anatomy,” where he won a People’s Choice Award for Favorite Dramatic Television Actor in 2017. He also stared alongside Matthew McConaughey in the 2001 film, “The Wedding Planner.”

The role of Marlon Brando in “The Offer” is Chambers’s first acting role since “Grey’s Anatomy” concluded in 2020.

New episodes of “The Offer” premiere Thursday’s on Paramount+. The season finale will air on June 16.

For more information on The Offer, click here.