SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – Clark County officials report gun violence is on the rise in the City of Springfield. The Springfield NAACP held a panel tonight to discuss how to reduce violence in the city.

So far this year in the City of Springfield there have only been 15 days without a shooting or gun violence call, according to the Clark County Prosecutor’s Office.

From January 1 through July 13, the City of Springfield has had 695 calls for service involving guns being fired.

“We’ve got a gun violence problem in Springfield,” Clark County Prosecutor Daniel Driscoll said.

Clark County Prosecutor Daniel Driscoll said gun violence trends are changing in the City of Springfield. The suspects and victims are often teenagers, more shooters are involved, and more firepower is being used.

Community leaders, clergy, law enforcement and Springfield residents came together Friday night to talk about how to fix gun violence issues in Springfield.

“It’s truly a blessing that we’re coming together in unity of all walks of life and all faiths and common good to try and help our youth,” Springfield Unit NAACP Community Coordinator Larry Muhammad said.

The discussion centered around several main questions, including “What could be done to reduce gun violence?”

Community members discussed ideas from focusing on spiritual health and mental health, to what’s going on at home and after school, to creating economic opportunities and changing gun laws.

“Give these kids a better way of life, that’s the ultimate goal, to stop the killings,” Springfield resident Paul Miller said.

Springfield Unit NAACP President Denise Williams said all of these ideas will be used to create change moving forward.

“We’re tired of discussing it, so now we’re going to put our feet to the ground,” Williams said.

Williams said the Springfield Unit NAACP will take the discussion and ideas presented Friday will be used to organize a Youth Summit to be held in September.