DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A former Springfield motel meant to tackle the homelessness crisis caught fire late Tuesday night, authorities said.

The Villager Inn on West North Street in Springfield is one of two properties intended to provide not only a place to stay, but also other services to the homeless community. The city purchased this property as well as the Executive Inn on Columbia Street in the spring of 2023.

Fire crews were called to the Villager Inn just after 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 15. Firefighters were on the scene within four minutes of the initial call and tackled the blaze, knocking the flames down after midnight.

Three units were damaged in the blaze, Fire Chief Matt Smith told 2 NEWS. At this time, no cause for the fire has been established, and crews are continuing to investigate this blaze.