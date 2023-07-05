SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) — Springfield Police and Fire personnel can now call a mobile mental health crisis team to assist with calls.

Clark County has one of the highest suicide rates in the state of Ohio and in the Miami Valley. The Springfield community has been working to address mental health, and part of that work was the creation of the mobile crisis team. The Mental Health Recovery Board of Clark, Greene, and Madison Counties teamed up with Mental Health Services of Clark and Madison Counties, the Springfield Police Department, and the Springfield Fire Department to create the mobile unit.

Rachel Huffman is the Director of Treatment and Prevention for MHRB, which is one of 50 behavioral health boards in the state. They mainly operate using funds from the mental health levies in the counties they serve. Huffman said they started talking about this team last fall.

“People know that there’s services out there, but they don’t always know how to access them. And if this is another way that people can learn, even if it’s through a crisis, if they can get access to some resources, then that’s the way to do it.,” Huffman explained.

Huffman said the goal is for the team to provide immediate resources for someone going through a mental health crisis. Right now, the team consists of a clinical staff person and a case manager from Mental Health Services. Police and EMS personnel can then call them whenever they are called to a scene and discover someone is going through a mental health crisis.

Captain Jeff Williams with the Springfield Police Department said this team is something the community has been asking for. He said officers and fire personnel already have behavioral health training, but he believes having a licensed mental health professional on scene will be a game changer.

“A lot of times law enforcement has been the first to get sent just to investigate, to see what the nature of it is. But now we have the added benefit of once we find out that maybe a certain call for service that we go to isn’t because of criminal behavior, but it’s because of someone having a mental health crisis, now we have those additional resources, and I think that is just something that the community should be very proud of,” Cpt. Williams said.

The mobile crisis team is just getting off the ground, but it is already making a difference in the city. Huffman said they took more than a dozen calls in the last six weeks. She said the goal is to expand the team and operate 24/7.

Springfield Police Chief Allison Elliot hopes this will only continue to improve community relations and potentially save lives.

“The excitement there is knowing we’re working together as a team, as a community, because there are so many people here who care and want to do the right thing and provide the best resources for our community. And we’re all coming together collaboratively, working together to do that,” Chief Elliot explained.