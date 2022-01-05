SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – The annual Martin Luther King Jr. Luncheon held in Springfield will not be presented this year.

Due to the continued rise in positive COVID-19 cases in Springfield and Clark County, the City of Springfield announced the Martin Luther King Jr. Luncheon will not be held.

According to the city, the luncheon was scheduled for Friday, Jan. 14.

“It is important for our community to take every step possible to remain safe and healthy,” said Shannon Meadows, City of Springfield Community Development Director.

The Community Development Department staff and MLK Luncheon committee members are planning and organizing efforts to celebrate local peacemakers, businesses and nonprofits who embody and exemplify the spirit of Martin Luther King Jr. in alternative ways, said the city.