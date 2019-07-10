Springfield medical professionals train with new heart pump

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – Springfield Regional Medical Center hosted hundreds of medical professionals on Wednesday for training on Impella. Developed by Abiomed, it’s touted as the world’s smallest heart pump.

Its purpose is to ensure blood flows to vital organs in order to reduce cardiac issues.

Doctor Faiq Akhter, section chief of cardiology at the hospital said it can even help those close to death.

“We put this in, revive them, keep it in for a couple days and then take it out,” said Dr. Akhter.

About 300 people were estimated to attend the mobile learning lab.

“(They) use their own hands to use the device and get some more knowledge about it,” said Dr. Akhter.

He was impressed with how realistic the models are.

“The simulation lab really looks like you’re working on a real life patient,” said Dr. Akhter.

Putting in the Impella is an expensive procedure. However, Dr. Akhter said it can make a difference in quality of life.

“We use it when it’s needed and it definitely save lives,” said Dr. Akhter.

