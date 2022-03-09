SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – Springfield Masonic Community donated items to help victims of an apartment fire.

Untied Senior Services have been involved in the recovery efforts of people displaced by a fire at Hugh Taylor Apartments on February 10. The center received furniture items donated by their partners, Ohio Masonic Home, to give to the fire victims.

The goal is to help the people displaced refurnish their new homes.

“So we rely on partners like the Ohio Masonic Home who have helped us with some gently used furniture,” said Maureen Fagans, executive director at United Senior Services. “All those things help us stretch the fundraising dollars that we’ve raised so that we can make certain that we are providing for basic needs and some of the other comforts that everyone is entitled to and enjoys.”

Over 30 items were donated to help the victims including tables, lamps, couches and recliners.