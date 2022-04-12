DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Springfield man was sentenced to over 15 years in prison after he was convicted of both drug and firearm crimes.

According to a release by Kenneth Parker, U. S. Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio, the 32-year-old Luis Garza was sentenced to 188 months in prison in U.S. District Court on Tuesday, April 12.

He was convicted of possessing methamphetamine, carfentanil and fentanyl as well as illegally possessing a firearm as a convicted felon.

Court documents say Officers in Indiana stopped Garza for speeding in 2019 when a canine alerted to marijuana in the vehicle. after Indiana deputies searched the now impounded vehicle at a tow yard, they discovered over 800 grams of pure methamphetamine in sealed packages hidden between the rear seats.

In Springfield, the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction Adult Parole Authority searched Garza’s residence where they found distributable amounts of fentanyl, carfentanil and methamphetamine, the release says. A gun was also found in the home.

These crimes occurred while Garza was already on parole in Ohio for aggravated robbery, the release said.

“This case highlights good investigative coordination between local, state and federal agencies in both Ohio and Indiana,” said U.S. Attorney Kenneth L. Parker. “Thanks to their cooperation, we were able to take off the streets what would equal thousands of dosages of methamphetamine.”

Garza was indicted in June of 2020 and pleaded guilty in January 2021, the release said.

This case was prosecuted as part of the Department of Justice’s Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), the release said. This program focuses on identifying the most violent crime problems and coming up with solutions to address them, the release said.