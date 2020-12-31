Springfield man killed while crossing I-70 Wednesday night

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that killed a

pedestrian on I-70 in Clark County late Wednesday night.

Authorities have identified the victim as 35-year-old Sean E. Compton, of Springfield, who was struck by an SUV around 10:49 p.m. on Dec. 30 while walking across the westbound lanes of I-70.

The driver of the SUV, a 24-year-old woman from Dayton, was returning home from picking up family members from an airport in Columbus. Authorities said that no one in the SUV was injured in the crash.

