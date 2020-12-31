Springfield man killed while crossing I-70 Wednesday night

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that killed a
pedestrian on I-70 in Clark County late Wednesday night.
Authorities have identified the victim as 35-year-old Sean E. Compton, of Springfield, who was struck by an SUV around 10:49 p.m. on Dec. 30 while walking across the westbound lanes of I-70.
The driver of the SUV, a 24-year-old woman from Dayton, was returning home from picking up family members from an airport in Columbus. Authorities said that no one in the SUV was injured in the crash.
WDTN.com will update this story when more information is available.
