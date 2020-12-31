Springfield man killed while crossing I-70 Wednesday night

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Ohio State Highway Patrol, OSHP

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that killed a
pedestrian on I-70 in Clark County late Wednesday night.

Authorities have identified the victim as 35-year-old Sean E. Compton, of Springfield, who was struck by an SUV around 10:49 p.m. on Dec. 30 while walking across the westbound lanes of I-70.

The driver of the SUV, a 24-year-old woman from Dayton, was returning home from picking up family members from an airport in Columbus. Authorities said that no one in the SUV was injured in the crash.

WDTN.com will update this story when more information is available.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Election Results
Electoral Vote Map

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS