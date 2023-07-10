DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A 20-year-old man was killed in a shooting in Springfield Saturday night.

Just before 10 p.m. on Saturday, July 8, officers from the Springfield Police Department arrived on the 200 block of Rosewood Avenue on reports of a shooting. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a man lying in the street and suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his chest.

Multiple officers attempted life-saving measures until medics could arrive and take the man to a local hospital. The man was pronounced dead at 10:17 pm.

Officers have not identified any possible suspects at this time, and the shooting remains under investigation.