Springfield man injured in boating accident at C.J. Brown Reservoir

Posted: / Updated:
SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) — A man suffered serious injuries in a boating accident at C.J. Brown Reservoir in Springfield late Thursday.

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources says the accident happened around 10:45 p.m. Thursday.

A 72-year-old man from Springfield was reportedly trying to get his 15-foot boat out of the water at the reservoir.

The man became pinned between his vehicle and a concrete boat launch barrier.

CareFlight took the man to Miami Valley Hospital, where he is listed in critical condition.

The incident remains under investigation by ODNR.

