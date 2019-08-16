Springfield man injured in boating accident at C.J. Brown Reservoir

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) — A man suffered serious injuries in a boating accident at C.J. Brown Reservoir in Springfield late Thursday.

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources says the accident happened around 10:45 p.m. Thursday.

A 72-year-old man from Springfield was reportedly trying to get his 15-foot boat out of the water at the reservoir.

The man became pinned between his vehicle and a concrete boat launch barrier.

CareFlight took the man to Miami Valley Hospital, where he is listed in critical condition.

The incident remains under investigation by ODNR.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.



Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.

