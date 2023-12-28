SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) — A man was found dead in a Springfield sewer Wednesday afternoon.

According to Springfield Police, a body was discovered lying face down in the 2000 block of Sturgeon Street around 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 27.

Police said a Springfield Sewage Department employee found the man and reported the discovery to the police.

The person’s identity has not been made public, but police confirmed that it was the body of a white male.

It is unknown how the man died or why he was located in the sewer.

2 NEWS is working to learn more information.