Springfield man dies in Motorcycle crash

DAYTON (WDTN) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol says 58-year-old Thomas Smith of Springfield died after going off the side of the road and hitting a guardrail.
Smith was thrown from his motorcycle. The crash happened just after 4 p.m. on Rebert Pike near the I-70 ramp in Mad River Township.
CareFlight was called to the scene. The Clark County Sheriff’s office is helping Springfield OSP with that investigation.
