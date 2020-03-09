Springfield man dies in Motorcycle crash

DAYTON (WDTN) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol says 58-year-old Thomas Smith of Springfield died after going off the side of the road and hitting a guardrail.

Smith was thrown from his motorcycle. The crash happened just after 4 p.m. on Rebert Pike near the I-70 ramp in Mad River Township.

CareFlight was called to the scene. The Clark County Sheriff’s office is helping Springfield OSP with that investigation.