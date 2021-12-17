SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – A man is dead in Springfield after showing up at a hospital with a gunshot wound.

Springfield Police said in a release Thursday that 30-year-old Gary Strode died at Springfield Regional Medical Center shortly after he arrived in the emergency room Wednesday with a gunshot wound in his pelvic area.

Police said no arrests have been made in the case and no additional information was available. The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call (937) 324-7685.

This is a developing story. WDTN.com and 2 NEWS will keep this post updated when more information is available.