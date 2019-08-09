Springfield man charged after allegedly threatening to bomb hospital

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – A Springfield man was arrested and charged with making a terroristic threat after allegedly threatening to blow up a hospital, according to court documents.

At 11:30 pm Wednesday, Springfield Police were called to a home in the 800 block of East Street for a suicidal man, later identified as 62-year-old Clint Kiser. Court documents say Kiser told officers that he felt suicidal and needed an evaluation at Springfield Regional Medical Center. Officers dropped Kiser off at the hospital, where was admitted for treatment.

Less than an hour later, officers were dispatched back to the hospital for a man making threats towards staff. That man was identified again as Kiser, according to court documents. Security officers said that Kiser was escorted off hospital property and was walking north on Plum Street towards the mental health building.

Hospital security said that Kiser was treated and released, but refused to leave because he was unhappy with his care. Kiser allegedly threw a pen at a nurse and grew belligerent, throwing his papers on the floor. According to the affidavit, as Kiser was leaving, he said he was going to come back to the hospital and bomb it, saying that “this would be another Dayton, Ohio massacre.”

Kiser was located in the area of N. Yellow Springs and Cedar Streets. He was arrested and transported to the Clark County Jail and charged with making a terroristic threat.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.