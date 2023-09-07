SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) — A Clark County school district is looking to hire and fill many substitute positions.

The Springfield City School District (SCSD) is wanting to hire interested applicants for numerous substitute positions on Tuesday, Sept. 19 from 5 to 7 p.m. Positions looking to be filled include bus aides, class aides, custodians, kitchen aides and teachers.

Interested applicants don’t have to have an appointment. You are encouraged to drop into the event at 1500 W. Jefferson St. in Springfield during the time period. Individuals should be prepared for an on-site interview.

Positions include flexible scheduling and on-the-job training.

Springfield is paying between $120 to $194 per day for substitute teachers. All other substitute positions range from $13 to $17 per hour.

“It cannot be stressed how important substitutes are to our daily operations and each child’s

educational journey,” said SCSD Superintendent Dr. Bob Hill.

If you have any questions, contact SCSD’s Human Resources Department at 937-505-2827.