Springfield leaders, residents discuss short-term solutions to Kroger closure

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – Community members packed a public meeting hosted by Springfield officials Tuesday evening about the upcoming closure of Kroger on the city’s south side.

Earlier in the day, the city announced that Kroger will donate the property and thousands of dollars to support the food bank and transportation.

Springfield Mayor Warren Copeland said he believes getting control of the property on South Limestone Street is the first of several steps to getting fresh food to the city’s south side once Kroger leaves.

Many people at the meeting applauded Kroger’s promises, while some acknowledged they don’t solve every problem.

The city says in addition to more than $30,000 to cover transportation to other grocery stores, Kroger is also donating at least $19,500 to the food bank.

Tyra Jackson says Second Harvest Food Bank is preparing to feed as many as 22,000 people who may be affected, ensuring neighborhood food pantries are stocked and hosting several mobile food pantries.

“We are planning on having eight additional mobiles just in the south quadrant of Springfield for the next three months. If we need to go longer, we are able to do that,” she said.

The first mobile food pantry is set for Thursday, March 5, the day after Kroger closes. It will be held at the Kroger parking lot on South Limestone Street.