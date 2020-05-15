Springfield Kroger shuttle continues through June 3

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – The Abilities Connection (TAC) is continuing its partnership with the City of Springfield to provide free shuttle service from the former South Limestone Kroger location to the store on East Main Street through June 3.
“It’s been an honor to serve the wonderful people of Springfield,” said TAC CEO Jim Zahora. “This shuttle demonstrates how well the community can rally together to solve problems.”
The service began as an effort to provide residents with access to fresh food following the closure of the South Limestone store.
TAC and the City of Springfield partnered to provide shuttle service for 90 days after the store’s closure. The final shuttle will run on Wednesday, June 3.
Until then, the shuttles continue to run on Wednesdays from 4:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., and on Saturdays and Sundays from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m.
