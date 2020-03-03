Springfield Kroger closes its doors Tuesday

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – The Kroger grocery store on S. Limestone in Springfield close its doors Tuesday.

The announcement of the closing, made in December, came as a surprise to many and officials say the closure will impact as many as 22,000 people. The closing of the store leaves a food desert in its wake on the south side of Springfield.

Springfield City Manager Bryan Heck said the city wants to address economic and social factors that forced the city to close to ensure a new store in the neighborhood would be sustainable. Singer John Legend pledged Monday to work with city leaders to find both short and long-term solutions to he issue.

“We don’t want to be faced with another situation where a grocer moves in and two or three years down the road, they have a similar issue and decide to close down,” Heck said.

Immediate plans include a free shuttle service from the current location to the Kroger store on East Main Street. That service will run on Wednesdays from 4:30 pm to 8 pm.

