Springfield hosts public forum for downtown entertainment district

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) - A new outdoor community entertainment district could be coming to downtown Springfield, and city commission is holding a meeting Tuesday night to discuss the possibility with residents.

It is part of two separate proposals to try and garner more interest in the downtown area, said deputy city manager, Bryan Heck.

They are proposing to establish a Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area, or DORA, and the community entertainment district.

The DORA would allow those 21-years-old and above to have open containers year-round between 11 a.m. and midnight, but only if its inside a designated cup provided by permit holders, and inside the boundary limits.

"They (the permitted restaurants) can choose whether or not they want to fill and sell to their patrons" said Heck.

Duke Level owns Un Mundo Cafe in downtown Springfield and said he has mixed feelings on the idea.

"I'm concerned a little bit about liability, what that looks like for insurance and liability issues," said Level. "But I think they are obviously trying to shift, and make the focus more of a destination place."

The proposed entertainment district would add 15 new alcohol permits for restaurants in that proposed area, which Heck said should bolster restaurant investment downtown.

"In the city of Springfield, we are alotted so many D5 permits, and the last time I checked the liquor control site, we were at one available with three pending applications," said Heck.

City Commission hopes to vote on both proposals February 26 and establish both areas by the end of spring.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.