Springfield hopes to continue progress with new goals for 2021-22

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – The Springfield City Commission is expected to adopt its 2021-2022 Goals and Objectives during its regular meeting Tuesday night, May 11, officials announced today.

Goals and Objectives are revised by the Commission annually, with the exception of the 2020-2021 period due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and fall under five categories: Strong City Operations; Economic Development; Improved Quality of Life; More Vibrant Downtown; and Improve Corridors.

“The focus of our Goals and Objectives is to improve the quality of life for our residents, from public safety to economic growth and beyond,” said Springfield Mayor Warren Copeland. “We still have many things we want to achieve for the community as we come out of a very trying year in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Meetings of the City Commission were held virtually for most of 2020, and public buildings including City Hall were closed for health and safety reasons. City Commission returned to in-person meetings in the City Hall Forum this month.

A primary goal achieved from the last updated Goals and Objectives was the implementation of a combined 911 Dispatch Center with Clark County. City and County officials reached an agreement on the combined center last year. The new 911 Dispatch Center went live earlier this year.

“This was a win-win situation for the people of Springfield and Clark County,” said Springfield City Manager Bryan Heck. “The combined 911 Dispatch Center illustrates our commitment to finding efficient and effective solutions through partnerships in our community.”

Some items added to the 2021-2022 Goals and Objectives include:

Develop Enterprise Resource Planning tools to replace current financial management systems

Continue proactive, cooperative, and compassionate neighborhood Code Enforcement

Develop and implement comprehensive strategies to address the homeless and displaced neighbor crisis facing our community

Develop a plan for modernizing and/or replacing Fire & EMS stations

Redevelop the Plaza in an effort to create a more inviting and attractive destination/ community space

Develop plan and funding strategy for the completed I-70/SR72

The revised Goals and Objectives reflect the City of Springfield’s determination to move the community forward in a positive direction. “We are proud of the progress we’ve been able to make for the people of Springfield, and we’re eager to keep that upward momentum going,” said Copeland. “We must address the issue of families and individuals displaced during the COVID-19 pandemic while also modernizing our fire stations and improving our corridors.”

The COVID-19 pandemic impacted housing in the community after many residents lost income and were displaced from their housing. City officials have partnered with area organizations to address the crisis.

Several fire stations are outdated – the average age of Springfield fire stations is 56 years, the newest one built in 1981 – to give firefighters the resources they need to do their part in keeping the community safe.

City Commission will meet in the City Hall Forum at 7 p.m. on May 11. Due to safety and health concerns related to COVID-19, in-person attendance is limited and attendees are required to wear masks, submit to temperature checks and maintain social distancing.