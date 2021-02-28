Springfield home deemed total loss after fire

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – A Springfield home was left destroyed after it caught fire Sunday morning.

The Springfield fire captain told 2 NEWS crews were alerted of the fire in the Golden Gate Avenue home just before 11:30 a.m. The fire was reportedly mainly in the garage but spread to the attic.

There were several occupants in the home at the time of the fire, but they were able to get out and call 911.

The fire captain said the home is a total loss. A vehicle was also damaged in the fire.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.