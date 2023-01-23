DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Springfield City Schools will soon be offering new medical resources to students, their families and the neighboring community.

The district is creating a school-based health clinic with the support of the Community Health Foundation, Rocking Horse Community Health Center and the City of Springfield.

The clinic secured a $250,000 Community Development Block Grant from the City of Springfield, which will fund the design services phase of the project, according to a district release.

The $1.3 million dollar clinic will be housed in Springfield High School, where a cluster of classrooms will be renovated to create the space.

The clinic is projected to open in fall 2024.