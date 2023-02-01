DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Several Springfield High School students chose to announce their academic and athletic endeavors during a National Signing Day ceremony on Wednesday.
These Wildcats are nearing the end of their high school careers and heading toward a bright future as they enter the next phase of their lives:
● Emelia Mohler (Volleyball) | Wilmington College
● Bryce Schondelmyer (Football) | Youngstown State University
● Robert “Nesta” Owens Jr. (Football) | University of Charleston, WV
● Tyron Barnes (Football) | Ashland University
● Tawfiq Jabbar Jr. (Football) | Grand Valley State University
● Jimmy Gamblin III (Football) | Capital University
● Teryon Holt (Football) | Tiffin University
● Gamar Talley (Football) | The Flyght Academy
● Daylen Bradley (Football) | Ferris State University
● Anthony Brown (Football) | University of Kentucky
● Shawn Thigpen (Football) | Bowling Green State University
● Jaivian Norman (Football) | Eastern Michigan University
More information about Springfield High School can be found online here.