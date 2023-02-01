Emelia Mohler has chosen to continue her academic and athletic career at Wilmington College. (Photo courtesy of Springfield High School)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Several Springfield High School students chose to announce their academic and athletic endeavors during a National Signing Day ceremony on Wednesday.

These Wildcats are nearing the end of their high school careers and heading toward a bright future as they enter the next phase of their lives:

● Emelia Mohler (Volleyball) | Wilmington College

● Bryce Schondelmyer (Football) | Youngstown State University

● Robert “Nesta” Owens Jr. (Football) | University of Charleston, WV

● Tyron Barnes (Football) | Ashland University

● Tawfiq Jabbar Jr. (Football) | Grand Valley State University

● Jimmy Gamblin III (Football) | Capital University

● Teryon Holt (Football) | Tiffin University

● Gamar Talley (Football) | The Flyght Academy

● Daylen Bradley (Football) | Ferris State University

● Anthony Brown (Football) | University of Kentucky

● Shawn Thigpen (Football) | Bowling Green State University

● Jaivian Norman (Football) | Eastern Michigan University

