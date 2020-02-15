SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – In the wake of Kroger’s decision to shut down a store in Springfield, The Springfield Foundation has started a fund where citizens can make a contribution toward “an immediate and long term solution.”
“The closure of Kroger on S. Limestone amplifies the food insecurity crisis we have in Springfield and Clark County. We as a community realize the detrimental effect this closure will have on the 22,000 individuals who already live in an area considered low income and low access.
The Community Food Crisis Action Fund has been established as a resource for concerned citizens to contribute to an immediate and long-term solution.”The Springfield Foundation, via Facebook
If you would like to make a donation, click here, or mail your check to the Springfield Foundation:
The Springfield Foundation
333 N. Limestone Street, Suite 201
Springfield, Ohio 45503
The foundation says they have committed $25,000 to the fund to kick things off.
Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- Springfield Foundation launches food crisis action fund following Kroger closure announcement
- Wichita Falls man to spend 40 years in prison for assault with toilet tank lid
- Police searching for missing Springfield man
- Bill would reclassify 911 dispatcher jobs as first responders
- Hidden heroes of the 1913 flood